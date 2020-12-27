DIA (DIA) Market Cap Tops $34.18 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. DIA has a market capitalization of $34.18 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIA has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One DIA token can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00126278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00629902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00184366 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00323920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00056707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00083928 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

