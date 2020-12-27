DeepOnion Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $174,668.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001804 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00024979 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,390,587 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

