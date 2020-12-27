DecentBet Market Cap Hits $305,582.48 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $305,582.48 and approximately $702.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00046260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00291854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00029462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.74 or 0.02117863 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

