DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCP. UBS Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE:DCP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,751. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 138.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,527,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 885,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 27.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after buying an additional 367,602 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 71.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.