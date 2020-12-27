Databroker Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Databroker token can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $89.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00046764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00297332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.68 or 0.02072885 BTC.

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

