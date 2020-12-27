Daniel F. Mcgrath Sells 2,200 Shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Stock

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Senior Officer Daniel F. Mcgrath sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.64, for a total transaction of C$19,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$597,611.52.
Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$585.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.35. Cineplex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.17.
Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.175023 earnings per share for the current year.
Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.
