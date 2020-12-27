Daniel F. Mcgrath Sells 2,200 Shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Stock

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Senior Officer Daniel F. Mcgrath sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.64, for a total transaction of C$19,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$597,611.52.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$585.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.35. Cineplex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.17.

Get Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) alerts:

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.175023 earnings per share for the current year.

CGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.36.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.