Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. AlphaValue raised Daimler to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 419.71, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $47.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

