Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. AlphaValue raised Daimler to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Shares of Daimler stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 419.71, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.