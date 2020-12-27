Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 396,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $2,766,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DADA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.76. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

