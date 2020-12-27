DAD Chain (DAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.32 Million

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00041483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00284960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00030589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

