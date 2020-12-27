CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTMX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. As a group, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.66.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.