CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

