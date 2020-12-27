Curio (CUR) Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. Curio has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $132,269.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio token can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curio has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00045995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00287965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Curio

CUR is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

