Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 79,678 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 79,678 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $3,339,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 30.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Stryker by 54.2% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 64,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Stryker by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.04.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $237.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.53 and a 200-day moving average of $206.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $242.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

