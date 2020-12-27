Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 63,339 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth $119,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 128.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arconic by 58.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

