Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,261 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Perficient worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 209.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.84 per share, for a total transaction of $40,186.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,952 shares in the company, valued at $202,239.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

