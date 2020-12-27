Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $225,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stantec by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Stantec by 198.0% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 38,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $32.16 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

