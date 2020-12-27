Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 141.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 155,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 189,432 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 532.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 213,104 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 179,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.00 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

