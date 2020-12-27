Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 46,517 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 235.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,517 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Gray Television worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gray Television by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gray Television by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 73,808 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,372,828.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

