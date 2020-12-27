CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of CryoLife worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 33.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $383,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $138,519.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $914.38 million, a P/E ratio of -61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,186.00 and a beta of 1.45. CryoLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.24 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRY. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoLife in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

