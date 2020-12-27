Critical Review: Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) & Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lithium Americas and Lexaria Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithium Americas presently has a consensus price target of $12.31, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -22.88% -10.85% Lexaria Bioscience N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas and Lexaria Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 244.54 $51.67 million ($0.22) -55.95 Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 66.71 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Lithium Americas has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Lexaria Bioscience on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

