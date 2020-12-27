Critical Contrast: Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) vs. PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) and PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Imperial Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of PBF Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of PBF Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Imperial Oil and PBF Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Oil $25.73 billion 0.54 $1.66 billion $1.66 11.50 PBF Energy $24.51 billion 0.03 $319.40 million $0.90 7.64

Imperial Oil has higher revenue and earnings than PBF Energy. PBF Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PBF Energy has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Oil and PBF Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Oil -1.70% -0.78% -0.45% PBF Energy -2.70% -11.97% -4.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Imperial Oil and PBF Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Oil 2 6 0 0 1.75 PBF Energy 8 8 1 0 1.59

Imperial Oil presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.65%. PBF Energy has a consensus price target of $7.16, indicating a potential upside of 4.08%. Given Imperial Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Imperial Oil is more favorable than PBF Energy.

Summary

Imperial Oil beats PBF Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. The company owns and operates five oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

