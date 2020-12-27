Critical Analysis: Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) versus U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

This table compares U.S. Well Services and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services -64.10% -154.88% -17.96% Superior Energy Services -22.22% -565.78% -4.82%

U.S. Well Services has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Well Services and Superior Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Well Services currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given U.S. Well Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe U.S. Well Services is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Well Services and Superior Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services $514.76 million 0.06 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.26 Superior Energy Services $1.43 billion 0.00 -$255.72 million N/A N/A

U.S. Well Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Energy Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of U.S. Well Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of U.S. Well Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Well Services beats Superior Energy Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.