Critical Analysis: DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) versus Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DIAGNOS and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAGNOS -961.43% -410.64% -197.70% Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DIAGNOS and Davide Campari-Milano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIAGNOS $250,000.00 121.50 -$2.54 million N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 6.22 $345.41 million $0.26 42.85

Davide Campari-Milano has higher revenue and earnings than DIAGNOS.

Volatility and Risk

DIAGNOS has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Davide Campari-Milano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DIAGNOS and Davide Campari-Milano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIAGNOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Davide Campari-Milano 3 4 3 0 2.00

Summary

Davide Campari-Milano beats DIAGNOS on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc. provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Lagfin S.C.A., SociÃ©tÃ© en Commandite par Actions.

