Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,751 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRNX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRNX opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $452.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.23. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.