Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CVET. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,268.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $69,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,391.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,277 shares of company stock worth $505,069. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Covetrus by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Covetrus by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 13.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 1,007.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Covetrus by 17.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.