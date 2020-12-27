COVER Protocol (COVER) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.97 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $685.23 or 0.02575497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $29.23 million and $4.97 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00125731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019740 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00190860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00624128 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00327689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00056498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00087953 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 54,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,657 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

