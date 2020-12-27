Contrasting CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) and Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD)

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) and Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CUI Global has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simply has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CUI Global and Simply, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A

CUI Global presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CUI Global and Simply’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $23.49 million 1.79 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -3.15 Simply $30.39 million 0.00 -$21.02 million N/A N/A

CUI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Simply.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and Simply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -1.96% -31.05% -17.86% Simply 16.60% -271.40% 49.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of CUI Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of CUI Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Simply shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simply beats CUI Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Simply Company Profile

Simply, Inc. focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller) and AAR Mono-Brand programs. The Cooltech Distribution business segment engages in distributing to the OneClick stores and other resellers of Apple products and other consumer electronic brands. The company was founded on February 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Miami FL.

