Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ROAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 94,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $29.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after buying an additional 254,237 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 22.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after buying an additional 547,540 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $41,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 202,926 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

