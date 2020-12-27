Compass Point Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $44.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target hoisted by Compass Point from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYF. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.47.

SYF stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

