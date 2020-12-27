Comparing TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Pluralsight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pluralsight and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 1 13 3 0 2.12 TrueCar 0 4 4 0 2.50

Pluralsight currently has a consensus target price of $21.23, suggesting a potential upside of 1.19%. TrueCar has a consensus target price of $5.05, suggesting a potential upside of 11.97%. Given TrueCar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Pluralsight.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -36.22% -57.32% -13.17% TrueCar -11.76% -5.73% -4.47%

Volatility and Risk

Pluralsight has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluralsight and TrueCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $316.91 million 9.65 -$112.66 million ($0.98) -21.41 TrueCar $353.88 million 1.33 -$54.89 million ($0.39) -11.56

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than Pluralsight. Pluralsight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueCar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TrueCar beats Pluralsight on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides geographically specific real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. Further, the company customizes and operates its platform for financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

