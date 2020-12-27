Comparing Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) & Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wirecard and Sampo Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wirecard 1 4 0 0 1.80 Sampo Oyj 0 3 4 0 2.57

Profitability

This table compares Wirecard and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wirecard N/A N/A N/A Sampo Oyj N/A 8.32% 1.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wirecard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sampo Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Wirecard has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo Oyj has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wirecard and Sampo Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wirecard $2.38 billion 0.03 $410.28 million N/A N/A Sampo Oyj $12.62 billion 1.85 $1.27 billion N/A N/A

Sampo Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Wirecard.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Wirecard on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes. The Acquiring & Issuing segment provides settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments, as well as current accounts with prepaid cards and Girocard/Maestro debit cards; processes payment transactions in various currencies; and issues prepaid and debit cards to private and business customers. The Call Center & Communication Services segment offers value added services, aftersales services to customers, and mailing services. The company also provides payment processing solutions that include Wirecard Payment Page, a payment page; credit card processing; direct debit; online banking payment; alternative payment; international payment processing; tokenization; point of sale terminals; and Wirecard Checkout Portal, a payment portal. In addition, it offers mobile payment solutions; risk management solutions, such as fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions; integration and testing solutions, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, customer self-select PIN, and secure mailer solutions; and communication services. The company serves the consumer goods, digital goods, and travel and mobility sectors. Wirecard has strategic partnerships with Poynt, CreditPilot PLC, SunExpress, and Emonvia. Wirecard AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aschheim, Germany.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance. It also provides life, individual and group pension, home and content, illness, animal, electronics, change of ownership, workers' compensation, marine, aviation, and transport insurance; and wealth management, rewards, and personal insurance services. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

