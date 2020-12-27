Comparing Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) & Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lilis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Lilis Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Lilis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Lilis Energy -758.72% N/A -5.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Indonesia Energy and Lilis Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Lilis Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Lilis Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $4.18 million 6.76 -$1.67 million ($0.28) -13.63 Lilis Energy $66.06 million 0.02 -$272.12 million N/A N/A

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lilis Energy.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 19,562 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 12,521 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On June 28, 2020, Lilis Energy, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

