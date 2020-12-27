Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NYSE:SID opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 2.03. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

