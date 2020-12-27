CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Head-To-Head Survey

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proxim Wireless and CommScope, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A CommScope 2 5 8 0 2.40

CommScope has a consensus price target of $13.92, indicating a potential upside of 6.15%. Given CommScope’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CommScope is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proxim Wireless and CommScope’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CommScope $8.35 billion 0.31 -$929.50 million $1.79 7.32

Proxim Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope.

Volatility and Risk

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommScope has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of CommScope shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Proxim Wireless and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A CommScope -12.02% 51.48% 1.80%

Summary

CommScope beats Proxim Wireless on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks. Its Mobility segment provides building blocks for cellular base station sites and related connectivity; indoor, small cell, and distributed antenna wireless systems; and wireless network backhaul planning and optimization solutions. The company's Customer Premises Equipment segment provides subscriber-based solutions that support broadband and video applications connecting cable, telecommunications, and satellite service providers. This segment offers devices that provide residential connectivity to service provider's network, such as digital subscriber line, cable modems, and telephony and data gateways that incorporate routing and Wi-Fi functionality. It also provides set top boxes that support cable, satellite, and IPTV content delivery, as well as digital video recorders, high definition set top boxes, and hybrid set top devices. Its Network & Cloud Segment offers cable modem termination systems, video infrastructure, distribution and transmission equipment, and cloud solutions that enable facility-based service providers to construct residential and metro distribution network. The company's Ruckus segment provides converged wired and wireless networks for enterprises and service providers. This segment offers indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi and LTE access points, access, and aggregation switches; IoT suite, and on-premises and cloud-based control and management systems; and software and software-as-a-service applications for security, location, reporting, and analytics. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

