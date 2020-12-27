Cognex Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cognex in a research note issued on Thursday, December 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGNX. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cognex by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,642 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cognex by 1,281.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 587,589 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,768,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 2,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 499,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 477,584 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.