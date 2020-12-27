Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) vs. Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland BioLabs and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs -382.26% -123.97% -86.26% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -405.02%

Cleveland BioLabs has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cleveland BioLabs and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs $1.11 million 44.71 -$2.65 million N/A N/A Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Cleveland BioLabs has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cleveland BioLabs and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines. The company's product candidate is entolimod, an immune-stimulatory agent, which is used as a medical radiation countermeasure and other indications in radiation oncology. It is also developing Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, and Everon Biosciences. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It focuses on developing its lead product, SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented oral formulation for prostate and lung cancer. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

