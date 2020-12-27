CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

CIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 713.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at $3,427,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 581.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1,148.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.95. 17,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $739 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $46.79.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

