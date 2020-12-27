Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) (TSE:CPH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.90. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 9,100 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.60 million and a PE ratio of 3.22.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

