Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $261.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $261.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.10.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $338.40 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.17 and a 200-day moving average of $320.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.