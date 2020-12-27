Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.33.

NYSE CPK opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.01. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $111.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $772,343. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,572,000 after buying an additional 202,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 245,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,686,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

