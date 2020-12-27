Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 97,609 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,609 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 66.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Natixis raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 78.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 93,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 41,195 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $533,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of SDC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.