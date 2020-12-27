Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 76.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chase by 40.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chase by 7.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chase by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chase by 117.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $30,022.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,568,239.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,424.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $819,223 over the last three months.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $122.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

