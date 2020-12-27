Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 69,823 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 185.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of PAR Technology worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 158.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 397,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 26.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE PAR opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 1.53.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $54.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

