Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Tidewater worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 23.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 50.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.