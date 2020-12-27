Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,031 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

AMPH opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $909.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

