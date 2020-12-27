Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) vs. ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Critical Comparison

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$5.57 million N/A N/A Charles River Laboratories International $2.62 billion 4.78 $252.02 million $6.73 37.40

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Volatility and Risk

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Charles River Laboratories International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -436.74% Charles River Laboratories International 10.68% 22.41% 7.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ProMIS Neurosciences and Charles River Laboratories International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Charles River Laboratories International 0 4 14 1 2.84

Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus price target of $212.79, suggesting a potential downside of 15.46%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformÂProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb); PMN350, a mAb targeting on toxic amyloid beta oligomers (AÃO); and PMN330, a monoclonal antibody targeting toxic prionlike forms of AÃO for AD. The company is also developing therapeutics targeting the neurotoxic form of the tau protein in AD; and superoxide dismutase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in PD and Lewy body dementia. The company has a collaboration with BC Neuroimmunology to develop and commercialize proprietary diagnostic assays; and BC Neuroimmunology to develop and offer blood-based diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's diseases. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. It also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification of a druggable target through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as bioanalysis, drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics, safety pharmacology, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. It also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company has a strategic partnership with PathoQuest SAS to establish a next generation sequencing based testing laboratory. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.