Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,126,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $972,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

