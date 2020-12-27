Centaur (CNTR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $512,928.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $731,472.91 and approximately $512,928.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00127481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00631771 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00178474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00326032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00057103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.