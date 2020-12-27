Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $2.13. Centamin plc (CEE.TO) shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 35,870 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin plc (CEE.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

