Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARS. BidaskClub cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cars.com by 2,019.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 56,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cars.com by 21.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 312,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,915. The firm has a market cap of $770.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cars.com has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $13.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

